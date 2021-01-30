ROUNDUP: Statesville kicks off soccer season with shutout win over Davie

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson 71, North Iredell 32

OLIN—Mary Spry scored a game-high 20 points Friday night as Carson breezed to a 71-32 victory over North Iredell.

The unbeaten Cougars (8-0, 6-0) have yet to be challenged in any game this season.

Skylin Guill paced the Raiders with 10 points, and teammate Bailey Barzee added six points to go with her four rebounds.

University Christian 36, Statesville Christian 29

HICKORY—Statesville Christian was again without starter Ansleigh Sherrill on Friday night, and University Christian took advantage to even the season series.

The Barracudas outscored the Lions 21-15 in the second half to win 36-29. The victory avenged a 48-29 loss earlier this month at Statesville Christian.

Brenna Rae Bentley’s 14 points led the Lions. Grace Cole and Jaden Stutts added seven and six points, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

RJ Reynolds 3, North Iredell 0

WINSTON-SALEM—North Iredell suffered a 3-0 loss in its season opener Wednesday night.