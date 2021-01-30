ROUNDUP: Statesville kicks off soccer season with shutout win over Davie

BOYS SOCCER
Statesville 2, Davie County 0
MOCKSVILLE—Statesville opened the season Friday night with a 2-0 win over Davie County.
Williams Cordova scored two first-half goals for the Greyhounds. Tanner Davis and Sam Buckner picked up the assists.
Buckner went the distance in goal, finishing with four saves for the shutout.
Statesville welcomes South Iredell on Monday night for its home and North Piedmont Conference openers. The Greyhounds visit North Iredell on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 70, Carson 44
OLIN—North Iredell seized control early Friday night on its way to a 70-44 North Piedmont Conference victory over Carson.
Jackson Hawkins led nine Raiders scorers with a game-high 17 points.
North Iredell (6-1, 5-1) led 22-4 after the first quarter and 43-12 at halftime en route to completing the season sweep over the Cougars.
John Jackson had 15 points for the Raiders. Beckham Tharpe and Landon Dancy added 12 and nine, respectively.
Carson fell to 1-7 (0-6) on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carson 71, North Iredell 32
OLIN—Mary Spry scored a game-high 20 points Friday night as Carson breezed to a 71-32 victory over North Iredell.
The unbeaten Cougars (8-0, 6-0) have yet to be challenged in any game this season.
Skylin Guill paced the Raiders with 10 points, and teammate Bailey Barzee added six points to go with her four rebounds.
University Christian 36, Statesville Christian 29
HICKORY—Statesville Christian was again without starter Ansleigh Sherrill on Friday night, and University Christian took advantage to even the season series.
The Barracudas outscored the Lions 21-15 in the second half to win 36-29. The victory avenged a 48-29 loss earlier this month at Statesville Christian.
Brenna Rae Bentley’s 14 points led the Lions. Grace Cole and Jaden Stutts added seven and six points, respectively.
BOYS SOCCER
RJ Reynolds 3, North Iredell 0
WINSTON-SALEM—North Iredell suffered a 3-0 loss in its season opener Wednesday night.
The defeat came at the hands of the previous season’s 4A state runner-up, R.J. Reynolds.
No other details on the game were available.
The Raiders are scheduled to open North Piedmont Conference play Monday at Carson. They host Statesville on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lake Norman 14, Page 3
MOORESVILLE—Aiden Schook scored four goals and Tyler Palenhonki supplied three goals and one assist as Lake Norman opened the season Tuesday night with a 14-3 win over Greensboro Page.
Conner Castillo and Shane Supek contributed two goals apiece for the Wildcats. Tyler Nichols assisted three goals.
Will Crispino won 16 of 17 faceoffs and added two goals and one assist.
Goalie Parker Todd finished with five saves.