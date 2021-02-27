ROUNDUP: Statesville drops opener at Mitchell

From staff reports
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mitchell 14, Statesville 7: BAKERSVILLE—Statesville came up short in the season opener Friday night, losing its nonconference matchup with Mitchell 14-7.
Quarterback Zamari Stevenson scored the Greyhounds’ lone touchdown on a 32-yard run.
No other details on the game were available.
Rain out
Rain washed out North Iredell’s season opener at Mt. Airy on Friday night.
It has not been announced when, or if, the game will be made up.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!