 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Statesville drops opener at Mitchell
0 comments

ROUNDUP: Statesville drops opener at Mitchell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football clip art

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mitchell 14, Statesville 7: BAKERSVILLE—Statesville came up short in the season opener Friday night, losing its nonconference matchup with Mitchell 14-7.

Quarterback Zamari Stevenson scored the Greyhounds’ lone touchdown on a 32-yard run.

No other details on the game were available.

Rain out

Rain washed out North Iredell’s season opener at Mt. Airy on Friday night.

It has not been announced when, or if, the game will be made up.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: First half highlights Florida State at North Carolina

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert