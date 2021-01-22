ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian too much for Hickory Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 44, Hickory Christian 21

HICKORY—A dominant second quarter helped Statesville Christian cruise to a 44-21 win Thursday night over Hickory Christian.

The Lions held a 19-2 scoring edge in the second quarter and led 28-11 at halftime.

Brenna Rae Bentley outscored Hickory Christian by herself. The junior finished with 22 points.

Ansleigh Sherrill added 18 points for the Lions.

Lake Norman 60, Watauga 27

BOONE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams pumped in a game-high 20 points Wednesday night as Lake Norman rolled to a 60-27 victory over Watauga.

The Wildcats (3-0) led 28-15 at halftime. The Pioneers never reached double digits in any quarter.

Madison Saunders supplied 14 points for Lake Norman, and Leigh Marks added nine.