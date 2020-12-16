ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian prevails; Cartledge hits milestone

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 52, Calvary Day 29

Ansleigh Sherrill was 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the 3-point line Tuesday night. Her 19 points led Statesville Christian to a 52-29 milestone victory over Calvary Day.

It was Nate Cartledge’s 100th career win as a varsity girls basketball head coach. This is his first season with the Lions. He previously spent six seasons coaching Bethesda Christian’s girls basketball team in Indiana.

Sherrill also had four assists for Statesville Christian, which led 30-14 at halftime and outscored Calvary Day 15-5 in the third quarter.

Jaden Stutts added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Grace Cole finished with eight points and nine rebounds, and Brenna Rae Bentley dished out six assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

North Iredell’s girls won Tuesday’s North Piedmont Conference cross country meet and the Raiders placed five runners in the top eight.