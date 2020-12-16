ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian prevails; Cartledge hits milestone

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian 52, Calvary Day 29
Ansleigh Sherrill was 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the 3-point line Tuesday night. Her 19 points led Statesville Christian to a 52-29 milestone victory over Calvary Day.
It was Nate Cartledge’s 100th career win as a varsity girls basketball head coach. This is his first season with the Lions. He previously spent six seasons coaching Bethesda Christian’s girls basketball team in Indiana.
Sherrill also had four assists for Statesville Christian, which led 30-14 at halftime and outscored Calvary Day 15-5 in the third quarter.
Jaden Stutts added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Grace Cole finished with eight points and nine rebounds, and Brenna Rae Bentley dished out six assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Iredell’s girls won Tuesday’s North Piedmont Conference cross country meet and the Raiders placed five runners in the top eight.
They were led by Naomi Smith, who finished second. Daylen Dowell came in fourth and Natalia Nieto took fifth. Cadence Wenzel and Alayna McLaughlin were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Led by Philip Riddle’s first-place finish, North Iredell placed second in the boys’ competition. Trevor Campbell (eighth) and Ayden Myers (ninth) were also top-10 finishers for the Raiders.
