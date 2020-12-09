 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian falls at home against FCD
  Updated
HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day 62, Statesville Christian 46

Forsyth Country Day dominated the middle quarters Tuesday night on its way to a 62-46 win over Statesville Christian.

FCD outscored the Lions 17-9 in the second quarter to lead 27-21 at halftime. A 19-7 advantage in the third quarter allowed FCD to distance itself.

Brenna Rae Bentley shot 50 percent from the field (7 of 14) and from beyond the arc (4 of 8), and her 21 points led Statesville Christian.

Ansleigh Sherrill was 6 of 12 from the field. She finished with 18 points while also dishing out six assists.

Jaden Stutts led the Lions in rebounding with seven. She also scored five points.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Statesville 0

TROUTMAN—Marissa Meyerhoefer finished two aces shy of a triple-double Tuesday night, leading South Iredell to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 win over Statesville.

Meyerhoefer tallied 17 digs, 12 kills and eight aces.

Hannah VanBuren and Caroline Cutler supplied eight and six kills, respectively for the Vikings, who also won in three sets the first time the teams met.

Claire Long recorded 11 digs and Brooklyn Ford added 10. Ford also served two aces.

Kylee Mayberry had nine assists, six digs and four kills for the Greyhounds. Emily McIntosh handed out another seven assists to go with her 10 digs. Eliana Valenti and Melei Dixon contributed eight and six digs, respectively, and Valenti also registered four kills.

JV Volleyball: South Iredell 2, Statesville 0

Statesville’s Emma Evans picked up five kills and two digs in a 25-14, 25-12 loss to South Iredell.

Lacie Evans had five assists and three digs, and Gemiya Saner chimed in with five digs for the Greyhounds.

No stats were available for the Vikings.

