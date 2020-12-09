ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian falls at home against FCD

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Country Day 62, Statesville Christian 46

Forsyth Country Day dominated the middle quarters Tuesday night on its way to a 62-46 win over Statesville Christian.

FCD outscored the Lions 17-9 in the second quarter to lead 27-21 at halftime. A 19-7 advantage in the third quarter allowed FCD to distance itself.

Brenna Rae Bentley shot 50 percent from the field (7 of 14) and from beyond the arc (4 of 8), and her 21 points led Statesville Christian.

Ansleigh Sherrill was 6 of 12 from the field. She finished with 18 points while also dishing out six assists.

Jaden Stutts led the Lions in rebounding with seven. She also scored five points.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Statesville 0

TROUTMAN—Marissa Meyerhoefer finished two aces shy of a triple-double Tuesday night, leading South Iredell to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 win over Statesville.

Meyerhoefer tallied 17 digs, 12 kills and eight aces.