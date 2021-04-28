 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Southern Alamance blanks the Cougars
ROUNDUP: Southern Alamance blanks the Cougars

  Updated
softball logo

SOFTBALL

Southern Alamance 4, Alexander Central 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Isley Duggins pitched seven solid shutout innings Tuesday as Southern Alamance downed Alexander Central 4-0 in a nonconference game.

Duggins struck out 12 while yielding just one hit and three walks.

Faith Carrigan took the loss despite striking out 11. She allowed four runs—two earned—on 10 hits and three walks. Carrigan also registered the Cougars’ lone hit.

Kayla Wilson was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for Southern Alamance. Greta Hessenthaler tripled and drove in one run.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 14, Alexander Central 5

HICKORY—St. Stephens scored four runs in the third inning to grab a six-run advantage on its way to defeating Alexander Central 14-5 on Tuesday.

Gavin Marley finished 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to key the Indians’ offense. Silas Isenhour was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Payton Young also drove in three runs for St. Stephens.

The Cougars scored two runs in each in the fourth and fifth innings but were unable to put a solid dent in the Indians’ advantage.

JD Little doubled and drove in two runs for Alexander Central, which managed only four hits. Mason Chapman-Mays also recorded two RBIs.

Julian Peisel tossed 4 1/3 innings for the pitching win. He allowed four runs on three hits and four walks but struck out seven.

