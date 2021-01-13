ROUNDUP: South Iredell topples No. 2 seed, advances in volleyball playoffs

VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, Sun Valley 1
MONROE—South Iredell (10-4), seeded 15th in the 3A West, knocked off No. 2 seed Sun Valley in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22) during Tuesday’s opening round of the state playoffs.
Marissa Meyerhoefer, Brooke Aeschliman and Caroline Cutler led the Vikings in kills. “Everyone played as a team, and we really came together for a great win,” coach Megan Skouby said.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Sun Valley (11-2).
The Vikings will play at No. 7 seed T.C. Roberson (14-1) in the second round Thursday. The Rams were a three-set winner Tuesday over No. 10 Crest (9-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carson 62, North Iredell 29
CHINA GROVE—Carson rolled to a 62-29 win over North Iredell in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference opener.
Mary Spry led all scorers with 16 points, and Cougars teammate Colbie Perry added 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Carson led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 31-8 at halftime.
Jewel Allen led the Raiders (0-1) with nine points, and Emily Myers finished with six points.
Alexander Central 45, St. Stephens 43
HICKORY—Nikki Hagy scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Tuesday night as Alexander Central slipped past St. Stephens 45-43.
The Cougars outscored the Indians 19-12 in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-0 (2-0). St. Stephens fell to 0-3 (0-3).
Sydney Hayes added nine points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 64, Alexander Central 44
HICKORY—Alexander Central suffered its first loss Tuesday night, falling 64-44 to St. Stephens.
The Indians (2-1, 2-1) outscored the Cougars 21-7 in the second quarter to lead 35-24 at halftime. They further distanced themselves from AC in the third quarter thanks to a 16-7 scoring advantage.
Zane McPherson made 8 of 12 3-pointers and went 10 of 16 from the field to finish with a game-high 28 points.
Zach Herman’s 16 points led nine scorers for Alexander Central (2-1, 1-1).