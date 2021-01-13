ROUNDUP: South Iredell topples No. 2 seed, advances in volleyball playoffs

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Sun Valley 1

MONROE—South Iredell (10-4), seeded 15th in the 3A West, knocked off No. 2 seed Sun Valley in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22) during Tuesday’s opening round of the state playoffs.

Marissa Meyerhoefer, Brooke Aeschliman and Caroline Cutler led the Vikings in kills. “Everyone played as a team, and we really came together for a great win,” coach Megan Skouby said.

It was only the second loss of the season for the Sun Valley (11-2).

The Vikings will play at No. 7 seed T.C. Roberson (14-1) in the second round Thursday. The Rams were a three-set winner Tuesday over No. 10 Crest (9-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson 62, North Iredell 29

CHINA GROVE—Carson rolled to a 62-29 win over North Iredell in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference opener.

Mary Spry led all scorers with 16 points, and Cougars teammate Colbie Perry added 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Carson led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 31-8 at halftime.