ROUNDUP: South Iredell picks up first win

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

South Iredell 4, North Iredell 1

TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored two runs each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings Tuesday on the way to its first victory of the season, 4-1, over North Iredell.

Maicie Earnest pitched for the Raiders. She scattered nine hits and struck out three in a losing cause. Earnest and Kileigh Sechrist had North Iredell’s only two hits. Sechrist delivered a triple.

No stats for South Iredell (1-7, 1-5) were available.

The teams split their season series. North Iredell (1-8, 1-6) won the first meeting 10-9.

The Raiders finish the regular season Friday versus East Rowan. The Vikings host Carson on Friday.

JV SOFTBALL

North Iredell 14, South Iredell 4

TROUTMAN—Addison Campbell recorded two hits and a pair of RBIs Tuesday as North Iredell downed South Iredell 14-4.

Elleigh Williams had a team-high three hits for the Raiders. Bethany Connolly contributed a double, and Charlie Frye, Andi Stroud and Amelia Reed also had hits for North Iredell.

Codi Barker earned the pitching win. She allowed five hits and struck out two.