ROUNDUP: South Iredell football gets back in the win column

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

KANNAPOLIS — South Iredell upended East Rowan 32-15 on Saturday. The game, originally scheduled to be a home game for East Rowan, was played on the turf at A.L. Brown’s stadium.

South Iredell (2-3, 1-2) scored on its first three offensive possessions and never trailed. The win snapped the Vikings’ three-game skid.

East Rowan (1-4, 1-2) trailed 19-13 at the half. Keyed by its rushing attack, South Iredell used a 79-yard scoring drive to pad its lead in the third quarter.

The Mustangs got a safety to make it 26-15.

The Vikings put the game effectively out of reach thanks to a touchdown with 4:29 remaining.

Final Babe Ruth signups approachingBabe Ruth of Iredell County is planning for its upcoming 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball season.

There are only three signups remaining. Signups will take place at Jennings Park upstairs in the meeting room on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 31, 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 7, 6-7 p.m.

The season will begin at the end of April or the first of May. If you need more information contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039.