ROUNDUP: South Iredell blanks Mooresville in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER
South Iredell 4, Mooresville 0: TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored two goals in each half and shut out Mooresville 4-0 in Friday’s Greater Metro Conference match.
Olivia Ostwalt netted two goals to lead the Vikings.
Addie Schwab and Nicole Poole added one goal apiece, and Madison Campeau picked up an assist.
SOFTBALL
Mooresville 18, South Iredell 1 (4 inn.): TROUTMAN—Mooresville overpowered South Iredell on Friday, recording 15 hits and rolling to an 18-1 Greater Metro Conference victory.
The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first and second innings and six runs in the third and fourth innings.
Every Blue Devils starter collected at least one hit. Avrelle Harrell provided three hits, including a double.
Lauren Vanderpool, Brooke Piper and Anna Frye each contributed two hits and three RBIs for Mooresville (6-1, 1-1).
Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins and Allie Bingham supplied two RBIs apiece.
Frye was the winning pitcher, giving up one unearned run on one hit. She struck out five.
Liz Winterhalter had the only hit for South Iredell. Her RBI double drove in the Vikings’ only run.
North Lincoln 2, North Iredell 0 (9 inn.): PUMPKIN CENTER—North Lincoln scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat North Iredell 2-0 in Friday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory.
Terra Murphy, Maicie Earnest, Savannah Woods and Elleigh Williams each had one hit for the Raiders.
BASEBALL
North Lincoln 4, North Iredell 0: PUMPKIN CENTER—Matt Heavner hit two home runs Friday as North Lincoln blanked North Iredell 4-0.
Cole Johnson and Anson Strange had the only two hits for the Raiders.