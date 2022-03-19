 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROUNDUP: South Iredell blanks Mooresville in girls soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
sports clip art.jpg

GIRLS SOCCER

South Iredell 4, Mooresville 0: TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored two goals in each half and shut out Mooresville 4-0 in Friday’s Greater Metro Conference match.

Olivia Ostwalt netted two goals to lead the Vikings.

Addie Schwab and Nicole Poole added one goal apiece, and Madison Campeau picked up an assist.

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 18, South Iredell 1 (4 inn.): TROUTMAN—Mooresville overpowered South Iredell on Friday, recording 15 hits and rolling to an 18-1 Greater Metro Conference victory.

The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first and second innings and six runs in the third and fourth innings.

Every Blue Devils starter collected at least one hit. Avrelle Harrell provided three hits, including a double.

Lauren Vanderpool, Brooke Piper and Anna Frye each contributed two hits and three RBIs for Mooresville (6-1, 1-1).

People are also reading…

Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins and Allie Bingham supplied two RBIs apiece.

Frye was the winning pitcher, giving up one unearned run on one hit. She struck out five.

Liz Winterhalter had the only hit for South Iredell. Her RBI double drove in the Vikings’ only run.

North Lincoln 2, North Iredell 0 (9 inn.): PUMPKIN CENTER—North Lincoln scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat North Iredell 2-0 in Friday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory.

Terra Murphy, Maicie Earnest, Savannah Woods and Elleigh Williams each had one hit for the Raiders.

BASEBALL

North Lincoln 4, North Iredell 0: PUMPKIN CENTER—Matt Heavner hit two home runs Friday as North Lincoln blanked North Iredell 4-0.

Cole Johnson and Anson Strange had the only two hits for the Raiders.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert