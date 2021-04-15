ROUNDUP: Schaen no-hits North Meck in Blue Devils’ win

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 16,

North Meck 0 (5 inn.)

HUNTERSVILLE — Campbell Schaen tossed a no-hitter Wednesday as Mooresville romped to a 16-0 win over North Mecklenburg.

Schaen struck out 12 Viking batters.

The Blue Devils scored runs in all five innings. They took control early with six runs in the first.

Avrelle Harrell and Madelyn Colby each supplied three RBIs. Colby was also one of several Mooresville players with two hits apiece.