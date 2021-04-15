 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Schaen no-hits North Meck in Blue Devils’ win
0 comments
ROUNDUP

ROUNDUP: Schaen no-hits North Meck in Blue Devils’ win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
softball logo

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 16,

North Meck 0 (5 inn.)

HUNTERSVILLE — Campbell Schaen tossed a no-hitter Wednesday as Mooresville romped to a 16-0 win over North Mecklenburg.

Schaen struck out 12 Viking batters.

The Blue Devils scored runs in all five innings. They took control early with six runs in the first.

Avrelle Harrell and Madelyn Colby each supplied three RBIs. Colby was also one of several Mooresville players with two hits apiece.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert