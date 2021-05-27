 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Raiders, Vikings finish atop standings at track meet
0 comments

ROUNDUP: Raiders, Vikings finish atop standings at track meet

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports clip art

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK & FIELD

TROUTMAN—The North Iredell and South Iredell girls track and field squads each scored 85 points to finish atop the standings during Wednesday’s four-team North Piedmont Conference meet at South Iredell.

East Rowan was third at 65, followed by Statesville at 24.

East Rowan placed first in the boys’ division with 97 points. North Iredell was second with 70 points. South Iredell was third at 58 points, followed by Statesville at 45.

The following is a list of event winners from Iredell County:

FIELD

Boys high jump: CJ Parise (NI) 5 feet, 8 inches

Girls high jump: Dynasty Hamilton (S) 4-4

Girls pole vault: Daelyn Dowell (NI) 7-6

Boys pole vault: Walton Cooney (SI) 10-6

Girls long jump: Ailena Mykins (NI) 15-7

Boys long jump: Joey Sammon (SI) 19-4

Girls triple jump: Emily Rodden (SI) 31-6

Boys triple jump: Tre’ Steele (S) 36-4

Girls shot put: Martha Parlier (NI) 27-5.50

Girls discus: Breanna Nguyen (SI) 88-9

Boys discus: CJ Parise (NI) 113-5

TRACK

Boys 110-meter hurdles: Taye Rajapho (SI) 17.32 seconds

Girls 100 meters: Shaiyan St. Brice (SI) 13.21

Boys 100 meters: JZ Harrison-Connor (S) 11.38

Girls 1,600 meters: Karli Townsell (S) 5:55.57

Girls 400 meters: Erica Anderson (NI) 1:04.72

Boys 400 meters: Malachi Hernandez (NI) 54.94

Boys 300 meter hurdles: Kollin Smith (NI) 46.39

Girls 800 meters: Natalia Nieto (NI) 2:34.00

Boys 200 meters: Josiah Mott (S) 23.32

Boys 3,200 meters: Philip Riddle (NI) 10:13.27

BASEBALL

McDowell 6, Alexander Central 3

MARION—McDowell scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead on its way to a 6-3 victory.

Mason Chapman-Mays finished 3 for 4 with an RBI for Alexander Central, which led 3-2 after scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

Gage Weaver was 2 for 3 with an RBI. The Cougars outhit the Titans 11-7.

Zach Herman had a double for Alexander Central (1-8, 1-7).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert