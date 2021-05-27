ROUNDUP: Raiders, Vikings finish atop standings at track meet

HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK & FIELD
TROUTMAN—The North Iredell and South Iredell girls track and field squads each scored 85 points to finish atop the standings during Wednesday’s four-team North Piedmont Conference meet at South Iredell.
East Rowan was third at 65, followed by Statesville at 24.
East Rowan placed first in the boys’ division with 97 points. North Iredell was second with 70 points. South Iredell was third at 58 points, followed by Statesville at 45.
The following is a list of event winners from Iredell County:
FIELD
Boys high jump: CJ Parise (NI) 5 feet, 8 inches
Girls high jump: Dynasty Hamilton (S) 4-4
Girls pole vault: Daelyn Dowell (NI) 7-6
Boys pole vault: Walton Cooney (SI) 10-6
Girls long jump: Ailena Mykins (NI) 15-7
Boys long jump: Joey Sammon (SI) 19-4
Girls triple jump: Emily Rodden (SI) 31-6
Boys triple jump: Tre’ Steele (S) 36-4
Girls shot put: Martha Parlier (NI) 27-5.50
Girls discus: Breanna Nguyen (SI) 88-9
Boys discus: CJ Parise (NI) 113-5
TRACK
Boys 110-meter hurdles: Taye Rajapho (SI) 17.32 seconds
Girls 100 meters: Shaiyan St. Brice (SI) 13.21
Boys 100 meters: JZ Harrison-Connor (S) 11.38
Girls 1,600 meters: Karli Townsell (S) 5:55.57
Girls 400 meters: Erica Anderson (NI) 1:04.72
Boys 400 meters: Malachi Hernandez (NI) 54.94
Boys 300 meter hurdles: Kollin Smith (NI) 46.39
Girls 800 meters: Natalia Nieto (NI) 2:34.00
Boys 200 meters: Josiah Mott (S) 23.32
Boys 3,200 meters: Philip Riddle (NI) 10:13.27
BASEBALL
McDowell 6, Alexander Central 3
MARION—McDowell scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead on its way to a 6-3 victory.
Mason Chapman-Mays finished 3 for 4 with an RBI for Alexander Central, which led 3-2 after scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.