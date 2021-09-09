ROUNDUP: Pine Lake Prep, South Iredell secure soccer wins

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Pine Lake Prep 2, Mooresville 1

MOORESVILLE—Griffin Nixdorf scored once in the first half and once in the second half to key Pine Lake Prep’s 2-1 win over Mooresville on Wednesday.

No other details on the game were available.

Pine Lake Prep improved to 2-4-1 while the Blue Devils slipped to 4-3.

South Iredell 4, North Lincoln 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored two goals in each half Wednesday on its way to a 4-0 victory over North Lincoln.

No other details on the game were available.

The Vikings improved to 2-2.