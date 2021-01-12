ROUNDUP: Pine Lake Prep prevails against Statesville Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine Lake Prep 47, Statesville Christian 33

MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep picked up its first win of the season Monday, beating Statesville Christian 47-33.

The Pride (1-1) led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Ansleigh Sherrill paced Statesville Christian (5-8) with 14 points. Brenna Rae Bentley chipped in with seven for the Lions.

No stats were available on Pine Lake Prep players.

Alexander Central 58, Watauga 46

BOONE—Alexander Central drained 8 of 16 attempts from 3-point range Monday on its way to a 58-46 victory over Watauga.

Chesney Stikeleather pumped in 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Cougars (2-0, 1-0).

Sydney Hayes made 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and added 13 points. Nikki Hagy finished with a double-double, tallying 12 points and 13 rebounds. Hayes and Nagy each dished out five assists.

Alexander Central outscored the Pioneers 35-20 in the middle quarters.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43