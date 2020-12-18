ROUNDUP: Northview IB Nighthawks cap perfect seasons

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Northview IB 2, Brawley IB 0

Northview IB completed an unbeaten middle school volleyball season Thursday with its two-set victory over Brawley IB at Statesville High.

Kaydan Flowers served six aces and recorded four blocks and three kills for the Nighthawks (8-0), who prevailed 25-15, 25-13.

Hannah Satterfield supplied four kills, and Ella Morrison handed out eight assists and served two aces.

Erika Cook and George-Anne Johnson picked up three kills and three digs, respectively. With two digs and two assists, respectively, were Liz Winterhalter and Savannah Woods.

There is no Iredell-Statesville Schools middle school postseason volleyball tournament this year. Northview captured that title each of the previous three years.

JV Volleyball: Northview IB 2, Brawley IB 0

Bella Galyon tallied four kills, four aces and two digs Thursday as Northview IB punctuated a perfect 7-0 season with a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Brawley IB.

Kelsey Flowers contributed three aces, three kills and four digs in the winning cause.

Lauren Combs and Tessa Jolly assisted five and four kills, respectively, for the Nighthawks and Kalli Waugh served three aces.