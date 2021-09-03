ROUNDUP: North Iredell's game with Bunker Hill moved

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

North Iredell had to postpone Friday night’s road football game at Bunker Hill.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, in Claremont.

Both teams originally had an open date next week.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Statesville 0

South Iredell swept Statesville in Thursday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-16.

Lacie Evans dished out 18 assists and recorded nine digs in a losing cause.

Kaliayah Smith and Emma Evans each posted seven kills for the Greyhounds. They had eight and six digs, respectively.

Kaylee Greer contributed nine digs and five kills for Statesville (1-8, 0-2).

No individual stats for South Iredell players were available.