ROUNDUP: North Iredell wins in tune-up for Statesville
  • Updated
BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 64, East Rowan 53

GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell defeated East Rowan 64-53 in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference game.

No other details were available.

The Raiders (4-1, 3-1) host Statesville on Thursday night. Tip-off follows the conclusion of the girls’ varsity game, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Mountain Island Charter 65, Pine Lake Prep 47

Pine Lake Prep endured its first loss Tuesday night, falling 65-47 to Mountain Island Charter.

The Raptors built a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Marquis Williams tossed in a game-high 22 points for them. Najee Steward added 21.

J.T. Harper paced seven Pine Lake Prep scorers with 13 points.

The Pride fell to 4-1 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davidson Day 56, Statesville Christian 22

DAVIDSON—Davidson Day outscored Statesville Christian by eight or more points in each quarter Tuesday night on its way to a 56-22 victory.

The Lions trailed 25-8 at halftime.

Brenna Rae Bentley had nine points to lead Statesville Christian, which did not have the services of guard Ansleigh Sherrill.

South Caldwell 46, Alexander Central 36

HUDSON—Olivia Miller scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds Tuesday night as South Caldwell handed Alexander Central its first loss of the season, 46-36.

Kaitlyn Propst had nine points and six assists for the Spartans (3-3, 2-3).

The Cougars (4-1, 3-1) trailed 25-15 at halftime.

Nikki Hagy had a double-double for AC. She scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Teammate Chesney Stikeleather added seven points and eight rebounds.

