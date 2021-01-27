ROUNDUP: North Iredell wins in tune-up for Statesville

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 64, East Rowan 53

GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell defeated East Rowan 64-53 in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference game.

No other details were available.

The Raiders (4-1, 3-1) host Statesville on Thursday night. Tip-off follows the conclusion of the girls’ varsity game, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Mountain Island Charter 65, Pine Lake Prep 47

Pine Lake Prep endured its first loss Tuesday night, falling 65-47 to Mountain Island Charter.

The Raptors built a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Marquis Williams tossed in a game-high 22 points for them. Najee Steward added 21.

J.T. Harper paced seven Pine Lake Prep scorers with 13 points.

The Pride fell to 4-1 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davidson Day 56, Statesville Christian 22

DAVIDSON—Davidson Day outscored Statesville Christian by eight or more points in each quarter Tuesday night on its way to a 56-22 victory.