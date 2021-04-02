ROUNDUP: North Iredell tops Vikings for first softball win

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
North Iredell 10, South Iredell 9
OLIN—North Iredell secured its first victory of the season Thursday, beating South Iredell 10-9.
Sydney Tuthill led the Raiders with three hits and she contributed two RBIs, including the walk-off winner.
Maicie Earnest picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out six and walked one. Only four of the Vikings’ runs were earned.
Makenna Bell had two doubles and four RBIs. Martha Parlier and Reese Cassidy also paired hits for the Raiders.
Kileigh Sechrist, Emma Robertson, Codi Barker and Haley Wright had singles for the Raiders (1-5), who travel to East Rowan on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central amassed 486 rushing yards in a 48-0 rout over Hickory on Thursday night.
Six different players scored touchdowns on the ground. Lance Justice’s 1- and 3-yard scoring runs in the first quarter allowed the Cougars to seize a 14-0 lead.
Ryheem Craig had 118 yards on just seven carries. His 48-yard scoring run extended the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.
Cameron Lackey and Dayente Calhoun added 113 and 94 rushing yards, respectively, and both registered one touchdown carry.
JV SOFTBALL
North Iredell 18, South Iredell 3
OLIN—Martha Parlier recorded three hits and six RBIs on Thursday, leading North Iredell to an 18-3 win over South Iredell.
Charley Frye and Kyla Quanz also supplied three hits apiece. Frye was the winning pitcher. She struck out two.
Maicie Earnest and Alleigh Johnson also had hits.
The Raiders play again April 8 versus Carson.