ROUNDUP: North Iredell tops Vikings for first softball win

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 10, South Iredell 9

OLIN—North Iredell secured its first victory of the season Thursday, beating South Iredell 10-9.

Sydney Tuthill led the Raiders with three hits and she contributed two RBIs, including the walk-off winner.

Maicie Earnest picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out six and walked one. Only four of the Vikings’ runs were earned.

Makenna Bell had two doubles and four RBIs. Martha Parlier and Reese Cassidy also paired hits for the Raiders.

Kileigh Sechrist, Emma Robertson, Codi Barker and Haley Wright had singles for the Raiders (1-5), who travel to East Rowan on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central amassed 486 rushing yards in a 48-0 rout over Hickory on Thursday night.

Six different players scored touchdowns on the ground. Lance Justice’s 1- and 3-yard scoring runs in the first quarter allowed the Cougars to seize a 14-0 lead.