 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: North Iredell tops Vikings for first softball win
0 comments

ROUNDUP: North Iredell tops Vikings for first softball win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports clip art

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 10, South Iredell 9

OLIN—North Iredell secured its first victory of the season Thursday, beating South Iredell 10-9.

Sydney Tuthill led the Raiders with three hits and she contributed two RBIs, including the walk-off winner.

Maicie Earnest picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out six and walked one. Only four of the Vikings’ runs were earned.

Makenna Bell had two doubles and four RBIs. Martha Parlier and Reese Cassidy also paired hits for the Raiders.

Kileigh Sechrist, Emma Robertson, Codi Barker and Haley Wright had singles for the Raiders (1-5), who travel to East Rowan on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central amassed 486 rushing yards in a 48-0 rout over Hickory on Thursday night.

Six different players scored touchdowns on the ground. Lance Justice’s 1- and 3-yard scoring runs in the first quarter allowed the Cougars to seize a 14-0 lead.

Ryheem Craig had 118 yards on just seven carries. His 48-yard scoring run extended the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Cameron Lackey and Dayente Calhoun added 113 and 94 rushing yards, respectively, and both registered one touchdown carry.

JV SOFTBALL

North Iredell 18, South Iredell 3

OLIN—Martha Parlier recorded three hits and six RBIs on Thursday, leading North Iredell to an 18-3 win over South Iredell.

Charley Frye and Kyla Quanz also supplied three hits apiece. Frye was the winning pitcher. She struck out two.

Maicie Earnest and Alleigh Johnson also had hits.

The Raiders play again April 8 versus Carson.

High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday

South Iredell 39, North Iredell 13

Hibriten 50, West Iredell 0

Lake Norman 28, Hopewell 0

Mooresville 46, West Charlotte 0

Friday

Statesville at East Rowan, LATE

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert