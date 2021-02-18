ROUNDUP: North Iredell to entertain West Rowan in NPC final

Mekhi Goree and Alex Gruber added 13 points apiece.

The Wildcats led 40-35 at halftime and 62-60 entering the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 48, Hopewell 47

MOORESVILLE—Hopewell mounted a comeback in the third quarter, but Lake Norman held on Wednesday night to win 48-47.

Aly Wadkovsky tossed in 15 points to lead the Wildcats. They led 26-8 at halftime, but the Titans outscored them 19-3 in the third quarter to get back in the game.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 14 points for Lake Norman, and Madison Saunders added 13.

Alexander Central 60, Hibriten 42

TAYLORSVILLE—Gracie Harrington exploded for 27 points to go with her eight rebounds and four steals Wednesday night to lead Alexander Central to a 60-42 win over Hibriten.

The Cougars (9-3) led 31-25 at halftime and outscored the Panthers (6-8) 18-5 in the third quarter.

Sydney Hayes had 12 points and eight rebounds for Alexander Central, and teammate Nikki Hagy pulled down 15 rebounds to go with her seven points.