ROUNDUP: North Iredell to entertain West Rowan in NPC final

The North Iredell boys basketball team will host West Rowan in the North Piedmont Conference tournament championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Inclement weather forced the game’s postponement Thursday.
The top-seeded Raiders (11-1) downed South Iredell 72-48 in the semifinals Wednesday night.
They led 39-33 at halftime and outscored South Iredell 13-4 in the third quarter to gain some cushion.
Gavin Morrison scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Vikings’ loss. Carson Labelle led them with 14 points. No individual stats were available for North Iredell.
West Rowan (11-1) defeated Statesville 82-43 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
The Falcons and North Iredell split their regular-season series.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 79, Hopewell 76
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman emerged victorious in Wednesday night’s tight I-Meck Conference game against Hopewell.
Christian Taylor and Seth Aeschliman each recorded double-doubles for the Wildcats, who won 79-76. Taylor finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Aeschliman also scored 22 points, and he had 10 boards.
Mekhi Goree and Alex Gruber added 13 points apiece.
The Wildcats led 40-35 at halftime and 62-60 entering the fourth quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 48, Hopewell 47
MOORESVILLE—Hopewell mounted a comeback in the third quarter, but Lake Norman held on Wednesday night to win 48-47.
Aly Wadkovsky tossed in 15 points to lead the Wildcats. They led 26-8 at halftime, but the Titans outscored them 19-3 in the third quarter to get back in the game.
Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 14 points for Lake Norman, and Madison Saunders added 13.
Alexander Central 60, Hibriten 42
TAYLORSVILLE—Gracie Harrington exploded for 27 points to go with her eight rebounds and four steals Wednesday night to lead Alexander Central to a 60-42 win over Hibriten.
The Cougars (9-3) led 31-25 at halftime and outscored the Panthers (6-8) 18-5 in the third quarter.
Sydney Hayes had 12 points and eight rebounds for Alexander Central, and teammate Nikki Hagy pulled down 15 rebounds to go with her seven points.
NCHSAA UPDATE