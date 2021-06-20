ROUNDUP: North Iredell, South Iredell, West Iredell qualify athletes for state championships

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK & FIELD

North Iredell, South Iredell and West Iredell combined to qualify 11 athletes for this week’s NCHSAA state championships in Greensboro during their respective regionals Friday.

West Iredell’s Janiya Johnson, Alaya Gillespie and Lariyah Clark, as well as South Iredell’s Gavin Reed all claimed region titles in individual events.

Johnson won the 2A West region championship in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.50 seconds. Gillespie won the 400-meter dash by more than a second, crossing the finish line in 57.55 seconds. Clark won the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 8 inches. The runner-up was nearly four feet shorter.

Coupled with Nakyla Heaggens’ seventh-place finish in the shot put, the Warrior girls finished tied for third with R-S Central in the 2A West girls’ team standings.

Reed won the 3A West region championship in the boys’ discus with a throw of 140 feet, 7 inches.

The top four regional finishers in each event advance to the state championships.