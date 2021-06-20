ROUNDUP: North Iredell, South Iredell, West Iredell qualify athletes for state championships

HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK & FIELD
North Iredell, South Iredell and West Iredell combined to qualify 11 athletes for this week’s NCHSAA state championships in Greensboro during their respective regionals Friday.
West Iredell’s Janiya Johnson, Alaya Gillespie and Lariyah Clark, as well as South Iredell’s Gavin Reed all claimed region titles in individual events.
Johnson won the 2A West region championship in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.50 seconds. Gillespie won the 400-meter dash by more than a second, crossing the finish line in 57.55 seconds. Clark won the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 8 inches. The runner-up was nearly four feet shorter.
Coupled with Nakyla Heaggens’ seventh-place finish in the shot put, the Warrior girls finished tied for third with R-S Central in the 2A West girls’ team standings.
Reed won the 3A West region championship in the boys’ discus with a throw of 140 feet, 7 inches.
The top four regional finishers in each event advance to the state championships.
Johnson was the runner-up in the 200 meters with a time of 25.90 seconds. Gillespie placed third in the 200 with a time of 25.95 seconds. Clark was second in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 5 inches.
The Warriors’ Antaveon Steele also qualified for the state championships with his time of 43.26 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. He finished fourth.
Other state qualifiers from the 3A West regionals included North Iredell’s Erica Anderson, Emily Campbell, Ailena Mykins and C.J. Parise, as well as South Iredell’s Hannah VanBruen and Taye Rajapho.
Anderson placed fourth in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.46. Campbell was third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet. Mykins took third in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8.50 inches. VanBuren was second in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 9 inches.
Parise was fourth in the boys’ high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches. Rajapho was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.77 seconds.
The 2A and 3A state championship meets are Saturday at NC A&T’s Truist Stadium.
BASEBALL
Textile League
Owls 7, Bootleggers 3
The Statesville Owls defeated the Race City Bootleggers 7-3 over the weekend to improve to 6-5.
Ty Staz (Roanoke) had two hits and was the only Owls player with multiple hits on the night. Garret Hladliek (Bluefield State) delivered a two-run RBI hit.
Landon Evans (Pfeiffer), Mason Staz (Roanoke), Jarred Simpson (Bluefield State), Troy Cleary (CVCC) and Cole Robbins (Peace) all added a hit.
Jeriah Henry (App State) pitched three innings, allowing two runs while striking out five. Jamie Winecoff (Carolina University) threw two innings and Coleman Chapman and Josh Allen (Montreat) closed the door by combining for eight strikeouts.
The Owls will be back at home Tuesday to take on the Boone Big Foot. Game time at South Iredell is 7 p.m.