ROUNDUP: North Iredell secures runner-up finishes at NPC championship meet

North Iredell’s girls and boys track and field teams both were runners up during this week’s North Piedmont Conference championships.

The girls’ 126 points scored were second only to Carson (137). The boys’ 145 points were only seven fewer than winner East Rowan.

South Iredell placed third in the girls division with 124 points. Following the Vikings were East Rowan (74), Statesville (56) and West Rowan (21).

Carson placed third in the boys’ division with 80 points. Following the Cougars were West Rowan (77), South Iredell (71) and Statesville (12).

Individual and relay champions from Iredell County were as follows:

GIRLS

800 meters: Natalia Nieto, North Iredell; 2:35.34

1,600 meters: Karli Townsell, Statesville; 5:45.47

3,200 meters: Karli Townsell, Statesville; 13:42.86

300-meter hurdles: Hannah VanBuren, South Iredell; 50.80

4x100 relay: Statesville (Dynasty Hamilton, Aamiyah Jones, Amber Hicks, Taylor Wilson) 53.62