ROUNDUP: North Iredell nabs first baseball win of the season

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
North Iredell 11, Statesville 1
OLIN—Ty Staz hit a home run in the first inning and finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs as North Iredell picked up its first win of the season Friday night, beating Statesville 11-1.
Cole Johnson drove in a game-high three runs for the Raiders (1-3, 1-1 North Piedmont Conference).
Kenny Bess and Colby Umbarger supplied one RBI each, and Umbarger was 5 for 5 on stolen base attempts.
Landon Lowtharpe earned the pitching win. He started on the mound and tossed three innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks. Lowtharpe struck out five.
With its one run, Statesville (0-3, 0-2) avoided a third straight shutout to start the season.
The Greyhounds host Carson on Tuesday.
North Iredell visits West Rowan on Tuesday.
Hickory 8, Alexander Central 7
HICKORY—Hickory scored in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to beat Alexander Central 8-7.
J.D. Little doubled twice and drove in one run for the Cougars (1-3, 1-3). Coleman Chapman contributed two hits. Blaine Hartness and Dusty Sigmon each drove in one run for AC, which led 5-2 after a three-run second inning.
Hickory scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. AC forced extra innings by plating one run in the top of the seventh.
SOFTBALL
East Forsyth 6, Mooresville 1
KERNSERSVILLE—Kierston Deal struck out 16 and allowed only two hits Friday as East Forsyth eliminated Mooresville in the third round of the 4A state playoffs with a 6-1 victory.
Ellie Goins had both hits for the Blue Devils. She drove in their only run in the first inning.
East Forsyth (17-0) scored four runs in the third to take the lead and didn’t look back. Lexi Joyce had two hits and three RBIs to lead them offensively.
Mooresville finished 15-2.
Alexander Central 3, Carson 0
TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan pitched seven shutout innings Friday night as Alexander Central blanked Carson 3-0 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Carrigan allowed only four hits. She struck out five.
Averie Presnell recorded two of the Cougars’ five hits. She homered and drove in all three runs.