ROUNDUP: North Iredell nabs first baseball win of the season

Hickory scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. AC forced extra innings by plating one run in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

East Forsyth 6, Mooresville 1

KERNSERSVILLE—Kierston Deal struck out 16 and allowed only two hits Friday as East Forsyth eliminated Mooresville in the third round of the 4A state playoffs with a 6-1 victory.

Ellie Goins had both hits for the Blue Devils. She drove in their only run in the first inning.

East Forsyth (17-0) scored four runs in the third to take the lead and didn’t look back. Lexi Joyce had two hits and three RBIs to lead them offensively.

Mooresville finished 15-2.

Alexander Central 3, Carson 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan pitched seven shutout innings Friday night as Alexander Central blanked Carson 3-0 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

Carrigan allowed only four hits. She struck out five.

Averie Presnell recorded two of the Cougars’ five hits. She homered and drove in all three runs.