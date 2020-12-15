ROUNDUP: North Iredell locks up at least share of NPC crown

JV Volleyball: Carson 2, Statesville 0

Statesville lost 25-15, 25-15 to visiting Carson on Monday.

Adriana Ferriell had 11 digs for the Greyhounds.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Northview 2, West 0

Ella Morrison served six aces and handed out five assists Monday to lead unbeaten Northview IB past West Iredell Middle 25-12, 25-5.

Kayden Flowers and Marissa Fogle each served four aces for the Nighthawks (7-0).

George-Anne Johnson and Hannah Satterfield supplied three kills apiece.

Savannah Woods had three assists and Jaira Pyrant served two aces for Northview, which will try to complete a perfect regular season Thursday.

JV Volleyball: Northview 2, West 0

Kelsey Flowers finished with six kills and three aces Monday to lead undefeated Northview IB to a 25-9, 25-12 victory over West Iredell Middle.

Bella Galyon served six aces to complement her two kills, and Mila Stewart contributed five aces for the Nighthawks (6-0).