ROUNDUP: North Iredell locks up at least share of NPC crown
  • Updated
volleyball logo

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, West Rowan 2

OLIN—North Iredell clinched no worse than a share of the North Piedmont Conference championship Monday night with a five-set victory over West Rowan.

The Raiders (8-0) won the fourth set 25-22 and the deciding set 15-5. West Rowan (5-3) sandwiched 25-22 and 25-23 victories around the Raiders’ 25-15 win in the second.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell can secure the NPC title outright Friday with a victory over second-place South Iredell (6-2).

South Iredell 3, East Rowan 0

TROUTMAN—Hannah VanBuren tallied 14 kills Monday night as South Iredell swept East Rowan 25-15, 25-12, 25-16.

Marissa Meyerhoefer recorded a double-double, finishing with 14 digs and 11 kills.

Brooklyn Ford led the Vikings in digs with 22. Molly Smyth and Leah Davis contributed 17 and 14 assists, respectively.

Carson 3, Statesville 0

CHINA GROVE— Carson defeated Statesville in straight sets Monday night 25-8, 25-21, 25-20.

Kylee Mayberry had 13 digs and eight assists for the Greyhounds. Elizabeth Schmitz supplied three kills and nine digs.

JV Volleyball: Carson 2, Statesville 0

Statesville lost 25-15, 25-15 to visiting Carson on Monday.

Adriana Ferriell had 11 digs for the Greyhounds.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Northview 2, West 0

Ella Morrison served six aces and handed out five assists Monday to lead unbeaten Northview IB past West Iredell Middle 25-12, 25-5.

Kayden Flowers and Marissa Fogle each served four aces for the Nighthawks (7-0).

George-Anne Johnson and Hannah Satterfield supplied three kills apiece.

Savannah Woods had three assists and Jaira Pyrant served two aces for Northview, which will try to complete a perfect regular season Thursday.

JV Volleyball: Northview 2, West 0

Kelsey Flowers finished with six kills and three aces Monday to lead undefeated Northview IB to a 25-9, 25-12 victory over West Iredell Middle.

Bella Galyon served six aces to complement her two kills, and Mila Stewart contributed five aces for the Nighthawks (6-0).

Lauren Combs and Tessa Jolly both served four aces for Northview. Combs also had nine assists. Cate Blount and Kalli Waugh supplied two kills each.

The Nighthawks look to complete a perfect regular season Thursday.

