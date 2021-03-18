ROUNDUP: North Iredell comes up one run short again

SOFTBALL

Mt. Airy 8, North Iredell 7: MT. AIRY—Overcoming an early four-run deficit, Mt. Airy rallied for the second time in as many days Wednesday to beat North Iredell 8-7.

The Granite Bears scored in the bottom of the seventh to prevail in the rematch. They plated three runs in the top of the seventh to win by the same score Tuesday in Olin.

The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 7 on Wednesday.

Codi Barker and Maicie Earnest combined pitching chores for North Iredell, giving up 11 hits and one walk while striking out four.

Martha Parlier and Barker paired hits, with Emma Robertson, Earnest, Sydney Tuthill and Kileigh Sechrist having one hit each. North Iredell opens North Piedmont Conference play Tuesday at Carson.

Alexander Central 3, McDowell 2: TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to beat McDowell 3-2.

Faith Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, allowing two runs—one earned—on four hits. She struck out seven.