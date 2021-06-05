ROUNDUP: North Iredell claims NPC wrestling crown

South Iredell is seeded fourth in the North Piedmont Conference tournament and will host No. 5 seed North Iredell in the opening round at 6 p.m. Monday.

The winner of that game will face top seed East Rowan in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The other semifinal is already set and pits No. 3 seed West Rowan against No. 2 seed Carson.