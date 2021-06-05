ROUNDUP: North Iredell claims NPC wrestling crown

TROUTMAN—North Iredell accumulated 176 points Saturday to capture the North Piedmont Conference tournament championship at South Iredell High School.
The Raiders had three individual title winners and two runners up.
West Rowan placed second with 169 points. The Falcons were followed by East Rowan (119), Statesville (97), Carson (78) and South Iredell (41).
The following are results from the championship and third-place consolation matches:
Championship
106 pounds: Mark Truman, West Rowan Fall Jacob Ledbetter, North Iredell
113: Luke Hegalr, East Rowan Fall Connor Misenheimer, West Rowan
120: Christian Kluttz, Jesse Carson Dec Chase Kohnstamm, North Iredell, 5-2
126: Shayden Edwards, East Rowan Dec Jacob Perry, West Rowan, 8-7
132: Antonio Caldwell, Statesville Dec Luke Harrison, West Rowan, 4-1
138: Noah Smith, North Iredell Fall Carson Drye, Jesse Carson
145: Joe Dishman, Statesville Dec Bryan Taylor, West Rowan, 9-5
152: Brixan Burgess, Statesville Fall Lee Vaughters, West Rowan
160: Oren Bost, East Rowan Fall Quentin Carter, North Iredell
170: James Jackson, North Iredell Fall Adam Coughenour, West Rowan
182: Will Akers, North Iredell Fall C.J. Harrell, West Rowan
195: Tayron Frost, East Rowan Fall Mike Rank, South Iredell
220: Elijah Hurt, North Iredell Fall Dylan Donaldson, South Iredell
HWT: Christian Hercules, West Rowan Dec Eddie Flores, North Iredell, 3-2
Third-place consolation
106: Raelie Hernandez, Jesse Carson Dec Josh Patterson, East Rowan, 7-6
113: Leo Martinez, Statesville Fall Faith Bell, North Iredell
120: Parker Galliher, Statesville Fall Max Mitchell, East Rowan
126: Christain Ruano, North Iredell Fall Jevonte Scott, Statesville
132: Mason Dorill, Jesse Carson Dec Maliki Pope, East Rowan, 7-5
138: Gavin Burleson, West Rowan Advanced through BYE
145: Drake Cadle, Jesse Carson Fall Brycen Deaton, North Iredell
152: Bronson Leonard, North Iredell Fall Trevor Davis, East Rowan
160: Ben Sweet, West Rowan Dec Garrison Fontaine, Statesville, 15-8
170: Rashad Medlin, Statesville Fall Caleb Donaldson, South Iredell
182: Jacob Butler, East Rowan Fall Ian Shue, Jesse Carson
195: Ian Smith, North Iredell Dec Hunter Miller, West Rowan, 1-0
220: Juan Aretega, West Rowan Fall Brandon Hass, Jesse Carson
HWT: Nathan Sanders, South Iredell Dec Josh Teeter, East Rowan, 6-4
BASEBALL
South Iredell is seeded fourth in the North Piedmont Conference tournament and will host No. 5 seed North Iredell in the opening round at 6 p.m. Monday.
The winner of that game will face top seed East Rowan in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The other semifinal is already set and pits No. 3 seed West Rowan against No. 2 seed Carson.