ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks St. Stephens in soccer

OLIN—North Iredell scored once in the first half and made that lead stand up in a 1-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday over St. Stephens.

It was the fourth win in five games for the Raiders (10-4-1, 7-3), who swept the season series with the Indians. They won the first meeting 4-1.

No other details on the game were available.

East Lincoln 3, Statesville 2: DENVER—Statesville made a run at its first conference win Wednesday but ultimately fell to East Lincoln 3-2.

The game was tied at 1 at halftime. The Mustangs scored two goals to the Greyhounds’ one in the second half.

Tanner Davis pocketed both goals for Statesville (1-13-1, 0-10). Marcelo Robles assisted one of them.

Greyhounds goalkeeper Caleb Armstrong made 15 saves.

Fred T. Foard 4, West Iredell 1: NEWTON—Fred T. Foard scored two goals in each half and prevailed 4-1 over West Iredell on Wednesday.

Irvin Martinez-Villa paced the conference-leading Tigers (10-2, 8-0) with two goals.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors (2-10, 1-9).

VOLLEYBALL