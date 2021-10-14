ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks St. Stephens in soccer

OLIN—North Iredell scored once in the first half and made that lead stand up in a 1-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday over St. Stephens.
It was the fourth win in five games for the Raiders (10-4-1, 7-3), who swept the season series with the Indians. They won the first meeting 4-1.
No other details on the game were available.
East Lincoln 3, Statesville 2: DENVER—Statesville made a run at its first conference win Wednesday but ultimately fell to East Lincoln 3-2.
The game was tied at 1 at halftime. The Mustangs scored two goals to the Greyhounds’ one in the second half.
Tanner Davis pocketed both goals for Statesville (1-13-1, 0-10). Marcelo Robles assisted one of them.
Greyhounds goalkeeper Caleb Armstrong made 15 saves.
Fred T. Foard 4, West Iredell 1: NEWTON—Fred T. Foard scored two goals in each half and prevailed 4-1 over West Iredell on Wednesday.
Irvin Martinez-Villa paced the conference-leading Tigers (10-2, 8-0) with two goals.
No individual stats were available for the Warriors (2-10, 1-9).
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, Statesville 0: HICKORY— Statesville came up short on the road in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, falling 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 to Hickory.