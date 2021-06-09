ROUNDUP: North Iredell beats South Iredell, falls to East Rowan in semifinals

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell’s season came to an end Tuesday night but not before upending South Iredell.
The Raiders defeated South Iredell 6-4 in the North Piedmont Conference tournament play-in game. They lost 11-1 to East Rowan (11-2) in the semifinal game that followed. It lasted only five innings due to the mercy rule.
Five errors hurt North Iredell’s cause against the Mustangs, who outhit the Raiders 5-3. Kenny Bess, Dan Loyd and Tyson Combs each had a hit for North Iredell (3-11).
The victory over South Iredell avenged two regular-season losses to the Vikings (6-7). Colby Umbarger tripled and drove in two runs. Anson Strange also picked up one hit and one RBI.
Landon Kanous, Cole Johnson, Landon Lowtharpe, Ty Staz and Loyd supplied one hit apiece.
No South Iredell stats were available.
East Burke 3, West Iredell 1
East Burke scored a pair of runs in the third inning and held off West Iredell on Tuesday night, 3-1.
The Warriors pushed across their run in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to manufacture any more.
Riely Melvin recorded one hit and one RBI for West Iredell (2-11). Tyler Ribbeck, Carson Pass, Adam Goins, and Eli Josey each contributed one hit as well.
Jovany Mendez was dealt the pitching loss despite striking out eight and allowing only three hits and one walk in his four innings of work. The Cavaliers scored twice against him but only one of the runs was earned.
The Warriors are scheduled to conclude the regular season Thursday at East Burke.