ROUNDUP: North Iredell beats South Iredell, falls to East Rowan in semifinals

GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell’s season came to an end Tuesday night but not before upending South Iredell.

The Raiders defeated South Iredell 6-4 in the North Piedmont Conference tournament play-in game. They lost 11-1 to East Rowan (11-2) in the semifinal game that followed. It lasted only five innings due to the mercy rule.

Five errors hurt North Iredell’s cause against the Mustangs, who outhit the Raiders 5-3. Kenny Bess, Dan Loyd and Tyson Combs each had a hit for North Iredell (3-11).

The victory over South Iredell avenged two regular-season losses to the Vikings (6-7). Colby Umbarger tripled and drove in two runs. Anson Strange also picked up one hit and one RBI.

Landon Kanous, Cole Johnson, Landon Lowtharpe, Ty Staz and Loyd supplied one hit apiece.

No South Iredell stats were available.

East Burke 3, West Iredell 1

East Burke scored a pair of runs in the third inning and held off West Iredell on Tuesday night, 3-1.