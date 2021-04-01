ROUNDUP: New 3A conference with Iredell teams given name

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s new realignment, which begins in August, placed North Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell in the same 3A conference.

The other five teams joining them are East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.

On Wednesday night Executive Secretary Lavell Hall notified media members covering the athletic programs at those schools that the name given to the new conference will be the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 34, Hickory 6

HICKORY—Luke Hammer rushed for three touchdowns covering 5, 15 and 9 yards Wednesday night as Alexander Central coasted to a 34-6 win over Hickory.

Hammer finished with 68 yards on nine carries. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Fox helped propel the Cougars to an 18-0 halftime lead.

Logan Shoemaker racked up 140 rushing yards on 19 carries. His 1-yard TD late in the third quarter coupled with his two-point conversion extended the lead to 34-0.