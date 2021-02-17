ROUNDUP: Morrison, South Iredell take NPC tourney opener

Kayden Johnson supplied eight points for the Vikings, who led 15-10 at halftime and outscored the Greyhounds 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Shania Houser and Ashtyn Zeigler added six points apiece for South Iredell, and Houser pulled down 10 rebounds.

Taylor Wilson scored 10 points to lead Statesville.

The Vikings advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on top seed Carson.

North Iredell 47, East Rowan 34

OLIN—Skylin Guill scored 13 points Tuesday night as No. 3 seed North Iredell defeated No. 6 seed East Rowan 47-34 in the first round of the North Piedmont Conference tournament.

Bailey Barzee added 10 points for the Raiders, who led 25-13 at halftime.

North Iredell advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on No. 2 seed West Rowan.

Statesville Christian 46, Westchester Country Day 26

Statesville Christian shut out Westchester Country Day in the first quarter and never looked back Tuesday night on its way to a 46-26 win in the first round of the NCISAA state playoffs.

The Lions led 24-6 at halftime.

Brenna Rae Bentley scored 13 points to lead the Lions. Grace Cole and Ansleigh Sherrill added 10 and eight points, respectively.