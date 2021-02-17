ROUNDUP: Morrison, South Iredell take NPC tourney opener

BOYS BASKETBALL
South Iredell 62, Carson 58
TROUTMAN—Gavin Morrison led four South Iredell players in double figures Tuesday night with 16 points as the Vikings beat Carson in the opening round of the North Piedmont Conference tournament 62-58.
South Iredell raced to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and held off the Cougars.
Braydon Watson-Jones supplied 13 points for the Vikings. Chase Labelle and M.J. Chambers each added 10 points.
South Iredell advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on top seed North Iredell.
Pine Lake Prep 70, Carolina International 46
Cole Callaway tossed in 20 points Tuesday night to lead Pine Lake Prep past Carolina International, 70-46.
Jack Baldwin chimed in with 16 points for the Pride, who led 29-26 at halftime and outscored Carolina International 22-9 in the third quarter.
J.T. Harper and Patrick Schwaba contributed 14 points each for Pine Lake Prep (12-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Iredell 38, Statesville 30
TROUTMAN—Emily Hapes scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds Tuesday night to lead South Iredell past Statesville in the first round of the North Piedmont Conference tournament, 38-30.
Kayden Johnson supplied eight points for the Vikings, who led 15-10 at halftime and outscored the Greyhounds 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
Shania Houser and Ashtyn Zeigler added six points apiece for South Iredell, and Houser pulled down 10 rebounds.
Taylor Wilson scored 10 points to lead Statesville.
The Vikings advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on top seed Carson.
North Iredell 47, East Rowan 34
OLIN—Skylin Guill scored 13 points Tuesday night as No. 3 seed North Iredell defeated No. 6 seed East Rowan 47-34 in the first round of the North Piedmont Conference tournament.
Bailey Barzee added 10 points for the Raiders, who led 25-13 at halftime.
North Iredell advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on No. 2 seed West Rowan.
Statesville Christian 46, Westchester Country Day 26
Statesville Christian shut out Westchester Country Day in the first quarter and never looked back Tuesday night on its way to a 46-26 win in the first round of the NCISAA state playoffs.
The Lions led 24-6 at halftime.
Brenna Rae Bentley scored 13 points to lead the Lions. Grace Cole and Ansleigh Sherrill added 10 and eight points, respectively.