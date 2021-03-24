ROUNDUP: Mooresville softball crushes Vance

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 17,

Vance 0 (3 inn.)

CHARLOTTE—Mooresville routed its third straight opponent Tuesday, beating Vance 17-0 in three innings.

Brooke Piper, Ellie Goins and Campbell Schaen registered three RBIs apiece.

Emma Chopko and Victoria Amon each had three hits.

Winning pitcher Mia Wraight struck out five.

The Blue Devils (3-0, 3-0) scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and six in the third. The victory followed 17-0 and 10-1 wins over North Mecklenburg and Hough, respectively.

Mooresville hosts rival Lake Norman on Thursday, weather permitting.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 16,

Ardrey Kell 11

Will Crispino scored six goals, assisted one goal, won 22 of 30 face offs and picked up 17 ground balls to lead Lake Norman to a 16-11 victory over Ardrey Kell in the 4A state quarterfinals.