ROUNDUP: Mooresville, Lake Norman to open softball playoffs at home

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville and Lake Norman will open the 4A state softball playoffs at home.

The Blue Devils (13-1), champions of the I-Meck Conference, drew the No. 7 seed in the 4A West bracket and will entertain No. 10 Cary (9-4) at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner advances to the second round to play either No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-1) or No. 15 Davie County (9-5).

Lake Norman (11-2) is the No. 8 seed in the 4A West and will host Porter Ridge (8-4) in the first round. The winner advances to face either top seed Hickory Ridge (12-2) or No. 16 South Mecklenburg (7-5).

Alexander Central (11-3) is the No. 3 seed in the 3A West and will host No. 14 Tuscola (9-5) in the first round. The winner moves on to face either No. 6 Carson (11-2) or No. 11 Marvin Ridge (12-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

North Piedmont Conference champion South Iredell is the No. 3 seed in the West bracket of the 3A state playoffs. The Vikings (12-1) open the playoffs at home against T.C. Roberson (11-2).

The winner of that game advances to face either No. 6 Cox Mill (13-0-1) or No. 11 Cuthbertson (10-2-1).

Lake Norman (12-2) is the No. 10 seed in the 4A West and will travel to No. 7 seed South Mecklenburg (7-5) in the first round.