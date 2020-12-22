ROUNDUP: Lions can’t hold off Metrolina

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metrolina Christian 54, Statesville Christian 45

Metrolina overcame an early 10-point deficit Monday to beat Statesville Christian 54-45.

An 18-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter allowed Metrolina to complete the comeback.

Ansleigh Sherrill led Statesville Christian with 22 points.

Brenna Rae Bentley and Grace Cole added eight points apiece for the Lions. Cole grabbed 11 rebounds, and Bentley made five steals.

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, East Rowan 0

GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell completed a perfect run through the North Piedmont Conference with its victory over East Rowan on Monday.

The Raiders won 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 and improved to 10-0.

No other details on the game were available.

North Iredell will be the top seed in the NPC tournament, Jan.5-7 at West Rowan. With an opening-round bye, the Raiders are already guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.

West Rowan 3, Statesville 0