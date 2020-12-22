ROUNDUP: Lions can’t hold off Metrolina

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Metrolina Christian 54, Statesville Christian 45
Metrolina overcame an early 10-point deficit Monday to beat Statesville Christian 54-45.
An 18-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter allowed Metrolina to complete the comeback.
Ansleigh Sherrill led Statesville Christian with 22 points.
Brenna Rae Bentley and Grace Cole added eight points apiece for the Lions. Cole grabbed 11 rebounds, and Bentley made five steals.
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell 3, East Rowan 0
GRANITE QUARRY—North Iredell completed a perfect run through the North Piedmont Conference with its victory over East Rowan on Monday.
The Raiders won 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 and improved to 10-0.
No other details on the game were available.
North Iredell will be the top seed in the NPC tournament, Jan.5-7 at West Rowan. With an opening-round bye, the Raiders are already guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.
West Rowan 3, Statesville 0
MT. ULLA—Kylee Mayberry tallied 10 digs, seven assists and five kills for Statesville on Monday night, but West Rowan prevailed 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.
Trinity Tevepaugh paced the Greyhounds in digs with 12. Liz Schmitz added seven digs to go with her four kills. Emily McIntosh also recorded seven digs, and she handed out six assists for Statesville.
JV Volleyball: West Rowan 2, Statesville 0
West Rowan defeated Statesville 25-10, 25-17 on Monday.
Gemiya Saner led the Greyhounds with five kills and seven digs, and Lacie Evans dished out six assists.