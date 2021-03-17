ROUNDUP: Late rally carries Mt. Airy past North Iredell

SOFTBALL

Mt. Airy 8, North Iredell 7

OLIN—Mt. Airy scored three unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to spoil North Iredell’s home season opener with an 8-7 victory.

The Raiders led 3-0 after the first inning. It was tied at 5 after the fourth.

North Iredell pulled ahead with one run in the fifth and added another in the sixth to lead 7-5, but it wasn’t enough.

Eight different North Iredell players each had one hit. Kileigh Sechrist recorded a double. Makenna Bell and Haley Wright drove in one run apiece against Mt. Airy, which committed four errors.