ROUNDUP: Lake Norman upends Mallard Creek
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman upends Mallard Creek

ROUNDUP: Lake Norman upends Mallard Creek

FOOTBALL

Lake Norman 29, Mallard Creek 24

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman improved to 2-0 on Friday night when it stunned perennial power Mallard Creek in the home opener.

A touchdown with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the Wildcats to a 29-24 I-Meck Conference victory. Trailing 24-22, they got the ball back with 2:52 remaining.

Lake Norman led 7-3 at halftime and 15-10 after Cri’shon Shepard returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats opened the season Feb. 26 with a 40-8 romp at West Charlotte.

Reagan 44, South Iredell 16

TROUTMAN—South Iredell suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 44-16 to visiting Reagan.

No other details were available.

The Vikings will enter the March 12 North Piedmont Conference opener in Statesville at 1-1. They defeated Alexander Central in last week’s season opener.

Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7

BOONE—Lance Justice scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter Friday night. That ended the shutout, but Alexander Central lost to Watauga, 21-7.

Jake Gragg returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Pioneers a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Alexander Central outgained Watauga 208-155. Dayente Calhoun had 58 yards on 13 carries for the Cougars.

