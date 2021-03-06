ROUNDUP: Lake Norman upends Mallard Creek
FOOTBALL
Lake Norman 29, Mallard Creek 24
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman improved to 2-0 on Friday night when it stunned perennial power Mallard Creek in the home opener.
A touchdown with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the Wildcats to a 29-24 I-Meck Conference victory. Trailing 24-22, they got the ball back with 2:52 remaining.
Lake Norman led 7-3 at halftime and 15-10 after Cri’shon Shepard returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
No other details on the game were available.
The Wildcats opened the season Feb. 26 with a 40-8 romp at West Charlotte.
Reagan 44, South Iredell 16
TROUTMAN—South Iredell suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 44-16 to visiting Reagan.
No other details were available.
The Vikings will enter the March 12 North Piedmont Conference opener in Statesville at 1-1. They defeated Alexander Central in last week’s season opener.
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
BOONE—Lance Justice scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter Friday night. That ended the shutout, but Alexander Central lost to Watauga, 21-7.