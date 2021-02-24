ROUNDUP: Lake Norman topples previously-unbeaten Myers Park in 1st round

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 49, Myers Park 47
CHARLOTTE—Lake Norman outscored previously-undefeated Myers Park 16-11 in the fourth quarter to win 49-47 during the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.
The Wildcats, seeded 10th in the West, (10-1) led 23-21 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters.
The game went down to the wire.
Myers Park missed the front end of one-and-one free throws at the end, and Lake Norman secured the rebound.
After a couple of timeouts, the Wildcats drew up a play for Madison Saunders as a decoy elevator screen. They got Kirsten Lewis-Williams the ball on a backscreen to score with 1.8 seconds left for the game-winning basket.
Myers Park ended its season at 7-1.
Lake Norman travels to Hudson on Thursday to play No. 2 South Caldwell (7-6). The Spartans defeated No. 15 seed West Forsyth on Tuesday, 45-38.
Thursday’s winner advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinals to battle either No. 3 Providence (7-0) or No. 6 Panther Creek (10-1).
Ashbrook 66, Alexander Central 58
GASTONIA—Ashbrook eliminated Alexander Central in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night behind 14 points apiece from Shay Portee and Madison Cole.
The Green Wave, seeded fourth in the West, outscored No. 13 seed Alexander Central 13-7 in the fourth quarter to hang on.
Hallie Jarrett and Gracie Harrington each supplied 12 points for the Cougars, and Nikki Hagy had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Ashbrook (13-1) scored 23 points off 27 turnovers.
Alexander Central’s season ended at 11-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pine Lake Prep 74, North Stanly 67 (OT)
NEW LONDON— It took bonus basketball but Pine Lake Prep kept its season alive Tuesday night.
The Pride, seeded ninth in the 1A West, outscored No. 8 seed North Stanly 15-8 in overtime to prevail in the first round of the state playoffs.
Trace Forest poured in a game-high 29 points for Pine Lake Prep. J.T. Harper and Cole Callaway each supplied 15 points.
The Comets trailed 32-24 at halftime but led 48-47 going to the fourth quarter. The Pride outscored them 12-11 in the last period of regulation to force OT.
North Stanly finished the season 11-3.
Pine Lake Prep (15-1) advanced to Thursday’s second round and plays at top seed Mitchell County. The Mountaineers (9-5) downed Research Triangle 66-48 on Tuesday.