ROUNDUP: Lake Norman topples previously-unbeaten Myers Park in 1st round

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 49, Myers Park 47

CHARLOTTE—Lake Norman outscored previously-undefeated Myers Park 16-11 in the fourth quarter to win 49-47 during the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Wildcats, seeded 10th in the West, (10-1) led 23-21 at halftime and 36-33 after three quarters.

The game went down to the wire.

Myers Park missed the front end of one-and-one free throws at the end, and Lake Norman secured the rebound.

After a couple of timeouts, the Wildcats drew up a play for Madison Saunders as a decoy elevator screen. They got Kirsten Lewis-Williams the ball on a backscreen to score with 1.8 seconds left for the game-winning basket.

Myers Park ended its season at 7-1.

Lake Norman travels to Hudson on Thursday to play No. 2 South Caldwell (7-6). The Spartans defeated No. 15 seed West Forsyth on Tuesday, 45-38.

Thursday’s winner advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinals to battle either No. 3 Providence (7-0) or No. 6 Panther Creek (10-1).

Ashbrook 66, Alexander Central 58