ROUNDUP: Lake Norman sweeps Vance, stays unbeaten

CROSS COUNTRY

North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams placed second behind only defending North Piedmont Conference champion Carson on Tuesday.

The Raiders’ Philip Riddle finished first overall in the boys’ 5K race with a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Ayden Meyers was seventh at 19:44, and Trevor Campbell was ninth at 20:03.

North Iredell had three top-10 finishers in the girls’ race. Natalia Nieto was fourth at 21:47, Naomi Smith was sixth at 22:55, and Daelyn Dowell was eighth at 23:22.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Northview 2, Troutman 0

Kaydan Flowers served six aces to go with her three kills and two blocks, leading Northview IB to a two-set victory over Troutman Middle.

The Knighthawks won 25-17, 25-10 to improve to 3-0.

Savannah Woods handed out six assists. Lauren Combs added five assists to go with her one ace. Hannah Satterfield had four kills and one block.

Kate Reiman and Jaira Pyrant provided three kills and three aces, respectively.