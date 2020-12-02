ROUNDUP: Lake Norman sweeps Vance, stays unbeaten

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Norman 3, Vance 0
MOORESVILLE—Madison Sawyer tallied seven kills and four blocks Tuesday night as Lake Norman remained undefeated with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-6 I-Meck Conference win over Vance.
Hailey Gilreath posted a team-high eight kills for the Wildcats (5-0).
Mackenzie Harris handed out 18 assists, and Natalie Batten registered six digs.
East Rowan 3, Statesville 0
GRANITE QUARRY—Statesville fell 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 to East Rowan in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference game.
Kylee Mayberry amassed 14 assists, seven digs and three kills in a losing cause. Elizabeth Schmitz contributed 10 digs and six kills for the Greyhounds, and Kaylee Greer added nine digs and four kills.
JV Volleyball: East Rowan 2, Statesville 1
East Rowan bounced back after losing the first set 25-17 to beat Statesville thanks to a pair of 25-19 scores in the second and third sets.
Gemiya Saner led the Greyhounds with 21 digs, eight aces and five kills. Lacie Evans dished out 13 assists to go with her four digs. Emma Evans picked up 14 digs and five kills, and Adriana Ferrill had a team-high 20 digs for Statesville.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams placed second behind only defending North Piedmont Conference champion Carson on Tuesday.
The Raiders’ Philip Riddle finished first overall in the boys’ 5K race with a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Ayden Meyers was seventh at 19:44, and Trevor Campbell was ninth at 20:03.
North Iredell had three top-10 finishers in the girls’ race. Natalia Nieto was fourth at 21:47, Naomi Smith was sixth at 22:55, and Daelyn Dowell was eighth at 23:22.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Northview 2, Troutman 0
Kaydan Flowers served six aces to go with her three kills and two blocks, leading Northview IB to a two-set victory over Troutman Middle.
The Knighthawks won 25-17, 25-10 to improve to 3-0.
Savannah Woods handed out six assists. Lauren Combs added five assists to go with her one ace. Hannah Satterfield had four kills and one block.
Kate Reiman and Jaira Pyrant provided three kills and three aces, respectively.
JV Volleyball: Northview 2, Troutman 0
Kelsey Flowers served six aces and tallied four kills, leading Northview IB to a 25-15, 25-5 win over Troutman Middle.
Bella Galyon supplied another four aces and four kills for the Nighthawks (3-0).
Cate Blount finished with a team-high seven aces for Northview. Braceyn Gibson dished out six assists, and Mila Stewart chimed in with two aces.
