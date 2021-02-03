ROUNDUP: Lake Norman secures nonconference win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 67, Hickory Ridge 63

HARRISBURG— Seth Aeschliman scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Tuesday night to lead Lake Norman to a 67-63 road win over Hickory Ridge.

The Wildcats built a 37-26 halftime lead and held on.

Cam Kepley contributed 16 points for Lake Norman, and teammate Christian Taylor added 11.

West Rowan 75, South Iredell 66

MT. ULLA—Braydon Watson-Jones put up 20 points to lead South Iredell on Tuesday night and Gavin Morrison provided a double-double, but it wasn’t enough. West Rowan remained unbeaten with a 75-66 victory.

The Falcons led 34-29 at halftime and fended off the Vikings’ upset bid.

Morrison scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Rowan 51, South Iredell 28

MT. ULLA—West Rowan dominated the first half Tuesday night on its way to a 51-28 win over South Iredell.

The Falcons led 19-8 after the first quarter and 32-15 at the break. The Vikings were unable to overcome that deficit.

Ashton Zeigler led 10 South Iredell scorers with nine points.