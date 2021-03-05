ROUNDUP: Lake Norman’s Graham named I-Meck coach of the year

The I-Meck Conference released is All-Conference selections for this basketball season on Friday.
Lake Norman’s McKenzie Graham was named the league’s girls basketball coach of the year. She led the Wildcats to a second-place finish in the conference behind only Vance, which is playing in the 4A state championship game.
Making the all-conference girls basketball squad from Lake Norman were Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Madison Saunders and Aly Wadkovsky. Joining them was Mooresville’s Grizz Callejas.
Lake Norman’s Seth Aeschliman and Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw made the all-conference boys basketball team.
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 30, Watauga 6
TAYLORSVILLE—Luke Hammer carried the ball seven times for 127 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night as Alexander Central cruised to a 30-6 win over Watauga.
Hammer’s 90-yard TD run in the third quarter extended the Cougars’ lead to 14-0. He also had the only score of the first half.
Logan Shoemaker and Kenji Vang added scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards, respectively, to make it 30-0.
Watauga ended the shutout with 20 seconds remaining. The Pioneers were held to 130 yards in total offense.