ROUNDUP: Lake Norman’s Graham named I-Meck coach of the year

The I-Meck Conference released is All-Conference selections for this basketball season on Friday.

Lake Norman’s McKenzie Graham was named the league’s girls basketball coach of the year. She led the Wildcats to a second-place finish in the conference behind only Vance, which is playing in the 4A state championship game.

Making the all-conference girls basketball squad from Lake Norman were Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Madison Saunders and Aly Wadkovsky. Joining them was Mooresville’s Grizz Callejas.

Lake Norman’s Seth Aeschliman and Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw made the all-conference boys basketball team.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 30, Watauga 6

TAYLORSVILLE—Luke Hammer carried the ball seven times for 127 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night as Alexander Central cruised to a 30-6 win over Watauga.

Hammer’s 90-yard TD run in the third quarter extended the Cougars’ lead to 14-0. He also had the only score of the first half.

Logan Shoemaker and Kenji Vang added scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards, respectively, to make it 30-0.