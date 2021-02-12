ROUNDUP: Lake Norman romps, remains undefeated

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 66, Kannapolis 22

Bella Harwood led nine Lake Norman scorers with 20 points Thursday night as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten with a 66-22 win over Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

Lake Norman (7-0) held the Wonders scoreless in the third quarter. The game was already out of reach at that point. The Wildcats led 44-12 at halftime.

Leigh Marks supplied eight points for Lake Norman. Teammates Kirsten Lewis-Williams and Carly Reilly added seven points apiece.

Davidson Day 47, Statesville Christian 32

Statesville Christian hung tough with Davidson Day (14-5) for three quarters Thursday night but lost 47-32 in the Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

Mallorie Haines pumped in a game-high 21 points for the Patriots, whose regular-season victories over the Lions were by 34 and 44 points.

The FAC tournament final was knotted at 19 at halftime, and the Lions led 30-29 after three quarters. Davidson Day outscored Statesville Christian 18-2 in the fourth.

Brenna Rae Bentley had 12 points for the Lions (9-12). Ansleigh Sherrill added eight points.