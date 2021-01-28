ROUNDUP: Lake Norman loses lead in 4th, falls to RJ Reynolds

BOYS BASKETBALL

RJ Reynolds 59, Lake Norman 53

WINSTON-SALEM—Lake Norman came up short on the road Wednesday night.

RJ Reynolds rallied in the fourth quarter to win 59-53. The Demons outscored the Wildcats 21-9 in the last period.

Seth Aeschliman pumped in 21 points to pace Lake Norman (1-6).

Caden Davis had a game-high 23 points for Reynolds (7-1).

Pine Lake Prep 64, Bradford Prep 42

MOORESVILLE — Behind 16 points from Jack Baldwin, Pine Lake Prep bounced back from its first loss by beating Bradford Prep 64-42 on Wednesday night.

The Pride (5-1) led 37-25 at halftime.

Cole Callaway supplied 11 points for Pine Lake Prep, and Patrick Schwaba and J.T. Harper each contributed 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 60, Watauga 39

TAYLORSVILLE — Chesney Stikeleather and Gracie Harrington each scored 16 points Wednesday night as Alexander Central picked up a 60-39 victory over Watauga.