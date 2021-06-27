ROUNDUP: Iredell athletes win state titles

Iredell County produced several state champions over the weekend as the N.C. High School Athletic Association held state championships in girls tennis, track & field and wrestling.
West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie won the 2A state title in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 56.86 seconds. It was part of a big day on the podium for the sophomore. She was the runner-up in 200 meters with a time of 25.52 seconds and third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.56 seconds.
Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker secured the 4A state title in the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 50.36 seconds.
In girls tennis, Mooresville’s Julia Abrams captured the 4A state singles title. She defeated Millbrook’s Jill Gruber 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Abrams was a 6-2, 6-0 winner in the semifinals, a 6-1, 6-0 winner in the quarterfinals and a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 winner in the opening round.
Pine Lake Prep girls tennis player Andersen Schubert claimed the 1A singles championship with a 6-7 (7-3) 7-5, 6-0 victory in the final over Gray Stone Day’s Emma Grace Bost. Schubert prevailed 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Mooresville’s Luke Goodin went undefeated in the 160-pound bracket during the 4A state individual wrestling championships. It culminated with a title-clinching victory in the final, a 3-1 decision over Laney’s Daniel Shoaf.
Also at the 2A track and field championships, West Iredell’s Lariyah Clark finished third in the long jump with a distance of 35 feet, 11.25 inches.
Statesville’s Antonio Caldwell and North Iredell’s Elijah Hurt earned runner-up finishes in 3A wrestling at 132 and 220 pounds, respectively. Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd and Sakarri Morrison garnered runner-up finishes in 4A wrestling at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Lake Norman’s Noah Murray and Patrick Iacoves placed third and fourth, respectively, at the 4A wrestling championships at 113 and 120 pounds.
ALL-CONFERENCE
The Northwestern Foothills Conference has released all-conference honors for girls tennis, track & field and wrestling.
West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie was named girls sprinter of the year, and teammate Lariyah Clark was named girls field athlete of the year. Joining them on the all-conference team was West Iredell’s Antaveon Steele.
West Iredell’s Brooklyn Gibson made the all-conference girls tennis team, and Caleb Alford earned honorable mention in wrestling.