ROUNDUP: Iredell athletes win state titles

Iredell County produced several state champions over the weekend as the N.C. High School Athletic Association held state championships in girls tennis, track & field and wrestling.

West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie won the 2A state title in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 56.86 seconds. It was part of a big day on the podium for the sophomore. She was the runner-up in 200 meters with a time of 25.52 seconds and third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.56 seconds.

Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker secured the 4A state title in the girls 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 50.36 seconds.

In girls tennis, Mooresville’s Julia Abrams captured the 4A state singles title. She defeated Millbrook’s Jill Gruber 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Abrams was a 6-2, 6-0 winner in the semifinals, a 6-1, 6-0 winner in the quarterfinals and a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 winner in the opening round.

Pine Lake Prep girls tennis player Andersen Schubert claimed the 1A singles championship with a 6-7 (7-3) 7-5, 6-0 victory in the final over Gray Stone Day’s Emma Grace Bost. Schubert prevailed 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.