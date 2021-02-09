ROUNDUP: I-Meck releases all-conference teams for cross country, volleyball

The I-Meck 4A has announced its all-conference selections for cross country and volleyball.
Lake Norman’s Griffin Horner was named the league’s boys cross country runner of the year while Mooresville’s Keven Gregg was honored as the conference’s boys cross country coach of the year.
Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg was recognized as the I-Meck girls cross country runner of the year.
Joining Horner on the all-conference boys cross country team were Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeney, Brad Mankus, Dalton Graves and Carter Guerrin, as well as Mooresville’s Tanner Smith, Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar, Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning.
Stolberg was joined on the all-conference girls cross country team by Lake Norman’s Ashley Walters, and Mary Loring, as well as Mooresville’s Sami Homburger, Ella Moore, Abby D’Amico and Kailie Rockness.
The I-Meck all-conference volleyball team included Lake Norman’s Courtney Storm, Hailey Gilreath, Stephanie Sack and Ava Burkett, in addition to Mooresville’s Charly Meade.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 58, Forbush 30
MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams recorded her second double-double of the season Monday night as Lake Norman downed Forbush 58-30.
Lewis-Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the unbeaten Wildcats (5-0).
Madison Saunders supplied 12 points. Lake Norman led 35-30 at halftime and outscored the Falcons 19-6 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Aly Wadkovsky added eight points in the victory.
Statesville Christian 38, University Christian 28
Statesville Christian outscored University Christian in each quarter Monday to win 38-28 in the Foothills Athletic Conference semifinals.
Brenna Rae Bentley scored 15 points to lead the Lions, who led 26-21 at halftime.
Ansleigh Sherrill contributed 11 points for the Lions.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pine Lake Prep 77, Union Academy 32
Cole Callaway scored a game-high 30 points to go with his seven rebounds Monday to lead Pine Lake Prep to a 77-32 win over Union Academy.
Jack Baldwin scored 14 points for the Pride (9-1).
Trace Forest and J.T. Harper added 11 and eight points, respectively.