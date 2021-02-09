ROUNDUP: I-Meck releases all-conference teams for cross country, volleyball

The I-Meck 4A has announced its all-conference selections for cross country and volleyball.

Lake Norman’s Griffin Horner was named the league’s boys cross country runner of the year while Mooresville’s Keven Gregg was honored as the conference’s boys cross country coach of the year.

Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg was recognized as the I-Meck girls cross country runner of the year.

Joining Horner on the all-conference boys cross country team were Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeney, Brad Mankus, Dalton Graves and Carter Guerrin, as well as Mooresville’s Tanner Smith, Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar, Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning.

Stolberg was joined on the all-conference girls cross country team by Lake Norman’s Ashley Walters, and Mary Loring, as well as Mooresville’s Sami Homburger, Ella Moore, Abby D’Amico and Kailie Rockness.

The I-Meck all-conference volleyball team included Lake Norman’s Courtney Storm, Hailey Gilreath, Stephanie Sack and Ava Burkett, in addition to Mooresville’s Charly Meade.

