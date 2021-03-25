ROUNDUP: Hawkins leads Lenoir-Rhyne to third win in a row

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Junior Ashley Hawkins (North Iredell H.S.) tallied a career-high 15 kills Wednesday night to lead Lenoir-Rhyne’s volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 sweep over Coker in Hartsville, S.C. It was the Bears’ third straight victory.

Hawkins also recorded two blocks and served an ace. Her 12 digs—second only to teammate Rachel Bewick—moved her within 17 of reaching 1,000 for her career.

The 5-foot-7 outside hitter spent her first two seasons playing libero for Lenoir-Rhyne.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pine Lake Prep’s boys soccer team will make its state championship debut Saturday when it faces Franklin in the 1A final. Kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary is 2:30 p.m.

Franklin (9-1), winner of the East region title, is the defending champion.

Pine Lake Prep (13-2-1) defeated Community School of Davidson 1-0 to claim the West region title. Jayden Deku scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Griffin Nixdorf. The victory avenged a 4-3 overtime loss to Community School of Davidson in the season opener on Jan. 25.

SOFTBALL