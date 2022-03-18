ROUNDUP: Haines’ 5 goals paces Wildcats in win

BOYS LACROSSE
Lake Norman 14, Myers Park 9
MOORESVILLE—Quinn Haines scored five goals to lead Lake Norman past Myers Park on Thursday, 14-9.
Hayden Chicon added two goals for the Wildcats.
Shane Supek, Peter Geraffo and Brandon Debardinis each supplied one goal and one assist. Supek won 15 of 23 faceoffs.
Davis Heslink also scored one goal for the Wildcats.
Lake Norman’s J.J. Torpy made 11 saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
North Iredell 6, Alleghany 5
SPARTA—North Iredell scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to beat Alleghany 6-5.
Alleghany plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5.
The Trojans outhit the Raiders 10-5 but committed seven errors.
People are also reading…
No other details on the game were available.
Alexander Central 6, East Rowan 4
GRANITE QUARRY—Faith Carrigan tossed a three-hitter Thursday as Alexander Central downed East Rowan 6-4.
The Cougars (8-0) led 6-0 after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning. East Rowan posted all four of its runs in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Only two of the runs against Carrigan were earned. She struck out eight.
Anna Jordan tripled and drove in a run.
Ava Chapman had two of the Cougars’ eight hits. She also drove in a run. Carrigan, Peyton Price and Macy Law each contributed one hit and one RBI.