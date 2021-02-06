ROUNDUP: Guill scores 21, North Iredell tops West Rowan

GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 51, West Rowan 49
OLIN—Skylin Guill poured in 21 points Friday night to lead North Iredell past West Rowan, 51-49.
Jewel Allen added 17 points for the Raiders (2-4, 2-4), who avenged a 53-44 loss last month in Mt. Ulla.
Bailey Barzee contributed eight points, and she pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Falcons fell to 7-2 (6-2).
North Iredell hosts South Iredell on Tuesday.
Davidson Day 70, Statesville Christian 26
Davidson Day dominated from start to finish Friday night, beating Statesville Christian 70-26.
It was 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, and Davidson Day led 38-12 at halftime.
Brenna Rae Bentley and Grace Cole each had seven points for Statesville Christian. Ansleigh Sherrill added six points.
Alexander Central 67, St. Stephens 32
TAYLORSVILLE—Gracie Harrington scored 22 points on Friday night as Alexander Central breezed to a 67-32 win over St. Stephens.
The Cougars led 26-5 at the end of the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
Nikki Hagy added 13 points and nine rebounds for Alexander Central (7-1, 5-1).
The Cougars scored 35 points off turnovers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Iredell 60, East Rowan 45
TROUTMAN—Gavin Morrison scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Friday night, leading South Iredell to a 60-45 win over East Rowan.
The Vikings led 30-20 at halftime.
Chase LaBelle and Sam McLeod scored 12 points apiece for South Iredell. Braydon Watson-Jones contributed another 10.
Pine Lake Prep 66, Queens Grant 43
Cole Callaway led four Pine Lake Prep players in double figures Friday night as the Pride prevailed 66-43 over Queens Grant.
Callaway finished with 13 points. Trace Forest supplied 12 points. Jack Baldwin and Patrick Schwaba contributed 11 points apiece.
Pine Lake Prep (8-1) leads the PAC-7 Conference.
Alexander Central 65, St. Stephens 34
TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell made 11 of 12 free throws and scored a game-high 18 points Friday night, leading Alexander Central to a 65-34 win over St. Stephens.
Avery Cook had 13 points for the Cougars (5-1, 4-1).