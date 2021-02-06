ROUNDUP: Guill scores 21, North Iredell tops West Rowan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 51, West Rowan 49

OLIN—Skylin Guill poured in 21 points Friday night to lead North Iredell past West Rowan, 51-49.

Jewel Allen added 17 points for the Raiders (2-4, 2-4), who avenged a 53-44 loss last month in Mt. Ulla.

Bailey Barzee contributed eight points, and she pulled down 12 rebounds.

The Falcons fell to 7-2 (6-2).

North Iredell hosts South Iredell on Tuesday.

Davidson Day 70, Statesville Christian 26

Davidson Day dominated from start to finish Friday night, beating Statesville Christian 70-26.

It was 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, and Davidson Day led 38-12 at halftime.

Brenna Rae Bentley and Grace Cole each had seven points for Statesville Christian. Ansleigh Sherrill added six points.

Alexander Central 67, St. Stephens 32

TAYLORSVILLE—Gracie Harrington scored 22 points on Friday night as Alexander Central breezed to a 67-32 win over St. Stephens.