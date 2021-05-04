ROUNDUP: Goins hits two HRs in Mooresville softball playoff win over Cary

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Mooresville 20, Cary 0 (5 inn.)
MOORESVILLE—Ellie Goins hit two home runs Monday night as Mooresville romped past Cary in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
Goins finished with three hits. She drove in a game-high four runs against the Imps (9-6).
Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher. She struck out six during her four innings in the circle.
Brooke Piper supplied two RBIs for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (14-1). They will play the winner between No. 2 Northwest Guilford and No. 15 Davie County in the second round.
BASEBALL
South Iredell 5, Davie County 1
TROUTMAN—South Iredell won Friday’s home opener against Davie County 5-1.
Gage Tomlin was the winning pitcher. He tossed a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run.
Tomlin, Matt Sherrill, Joseph Sloan and Trey Rice led the Vikings (1-1) at the plate.
JV BASEBALL
South Iredell 7, Davie County 6
TROUTMAN—Will Vuk doubled and drove in two runs and Will Green contributed a hit and two RBIs as South Iredell won Friday’s home opener 7-6 over Davie County.