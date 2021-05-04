ROUNDUP: Goins hits two HRs in Mooresville softball playoff win over Cary

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 20, Cary 0 (5 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—Ellie Goins hit two home runs Monday night as Mooresville romped past Cary in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.

Goins finished with three hits. She drove in a game-high four runs against the Imps (9-6).

Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher. She struck out six during her four innings in the circle.

Brooke Piper supplied two RBIs for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (14-1). They will play the winner between No. 2 Northwest Guilford and No. 15 Davie County in the second round.

BASEBALL

South Iredell 5, Davie County 1

TROUTMAN—South Iredell won Friday’s home opener against Davie County 5-1.

Gage Tomlin was the winning pitcher. He tossed a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run.

Tomlin, Matt Sherrill, Joseph Sloan and Trey Rice led the Vikings (1-1) at the plate.

JV BASEBALL

South Iredell 7, Davie County 6