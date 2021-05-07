ROUNDUP: Former South Iredell Viking wins hurdles with his best time

Davidson junior track athlete Cory Gaither (South Iredell H.S.) recorded a new personal best and joined the NCAA East Preliminary conversation with his performance at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier Wednesday night at the Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Gaither finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.40 seconds, moving into the top-48 of the East Region. The Statesville native, who was named All-Atlantic 10 Conference first team, sits in 43rd heading into the final weekend of conference meets across the region.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 8, Davie 1

MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen didn’t give up a hit and Mooresville downed Davie County 8-1 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday. Schaen struck out five.

Avrelle Harrell supplied two hits and Ellie Goins drove in three runs for the Blue Devils.

Mooresville scored three runs in the first inning and, leading 3-0, never looked back. Brooke Piper drove in two runs.

The Blue Devils played at East Forsyth in the third round Friday. The game was not completed at press time.

BASEBALL