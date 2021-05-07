ROUNDUP: Former South Iredell Viking wins hurdles with his best time

Davidson junior track athlete Cory Gaither (South Iredell H.S.) recorded a new personal best and joined the NCAA East Preliminary conversation with his performance at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier Wednesday night at the Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Gaither finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.40 seconds, moving into the top-48 of the East Region. The Statesville native, who was named All-Atlantic 10 Conference first team, sits in 43rd heading into the final weekend of conference meets across the region.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Mooresville 8, Davie 1
MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen didn’t give up a hit and Mooresville downed Davie County 8-1 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday. Schaen struck out five.
Avrelle Harrell supplied two hits and Ellie Goins drove in three runs for the Blue Devils.
Mooresville scored three runs in the first inning and, leading 3-0, never looked back. Brooke Piper drove in two runs.
The Blue Devils played at East Forsyth in the third round Friday. The game was not completed at press time.
BASEBALL
Carson 14, North Iredell 8
CHINA GROVE—T.J. Jones batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs on Thursday night to lead Carson to a 14-8 victory in the North Piedmont Conference opener.
Emory Taylor also had three hits for the Cougars, who led 5-2 after the first inning. The Raiders scored twice in the top of the third inning and added two more runs in the top of the fourth to pull ahead 6-5.
But Carson scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead for good.
Anson Strange finished 3 for 4 for North Iredell. He also drove in a run. Colby Umbarger and Cole Johnson each contributed one RBI for the Raiders, who hosted Statesville on Friday night. The game was not completed at press time.