ROUNDUP: Former MHS Blue Devil Harrell earns MEAC awards

North Carolina Central University freshman outfielder Imara Harrell earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) weekly softball awards for her performance during a three-win weekend at Florida A&M, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Harrell (Mooresville H.S.) was named the MEAC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week after amassing a .500 batting average (8-for -6) with a team-high six runs scored, along with a pair of RBI in the four-game series. She slugged .563 and recorded seven putouts and an assist from her outfield position.
In the first game of the weekend, Harrell hit 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, becoming just the sixth Eagle with four hits in a game during NCCU's Division I era, dating back to the 2008 season.
NCCU’s first victory of the series ended a 14-game losing streak against FAMU, dating back to April 18, 2015.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Mooresville 20, Hopewell 0 (3 inn.)
HUNTERSVILLE—Ellie Goins and Madelyn Colby provided two hits and three RBIs apiece Tuesday as Mooresville crushed Hopewell 20-0 in three innings.
Bella Noble led all batters with a game-high four RBIs. Avrelle Harrell also had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Katelyn Brandon was the winning pitcher. She struck out four in the mercy rule-shortened outing.
Alexander Central 18, Watauga 0
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central bounced back from its first loss of the season in dominating fashion, beating Watauga 18-0 in five innings Tuesday.
The Cougars (5-1) scored six runs each in the first and fourth innings. Kenzi Church homered twice and drove in six runs.
Faith Carrigan doubled and plated three runs. Chesney Stikeleather, Ava Chapman and Darcy Childers each supplied three hits, and Chapman tallied three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Kara Hinkle allowed only one hit in five innings. She struck out seven.