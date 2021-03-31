ROUNDUP: Former MHS Blue Devil Harrell earns MEAC awards

North Carolina Central University freshman outfielder Imara Harrell earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) weekly softball awards for her performance during a three-win weekend at Florida A&M, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Harrell (Mooresville H.S.) was named the MEAC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week after amassing a .500 batting average (8-for -6) with a team-high six runs scored, along with a pair of RBI in the four-game series. She slugged .563 and recorded seven putouts and an assist from her outfield position.

In the first game of the weekend, Harrell hit 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, becoming just the sixth Eagle with four hits in a game during NCCU's Division I era, dating back to the 2008 season.

NCCU’s first victory of the series ended a 14-game losing streak against FAMU, dating back to April 18, 2015.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Mooresville 20, Hopewell 0 (3 inn.)

HUNTERSVILLE—Ellie Goins and Madelyn Colby provided two hits and three RBIs apiece Tuesday as Mooresville crushed Hopewell 20-0 in three innings.