ROUNDUP: Cox Mill deals Mooresville first loss

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Cox Mill 9, Mooresville 7

MOORESVILLE—Madelynn Griffith batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs on Monday as Cox Mill handed Mooresville its first loss. The Chargers won the nonconference matchup 9-7.

Cox Mill scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 7-all tie.

Mooresville scored five runs in the first inning to lead 5-0.

Cox Mill plated four in the top of the second inning and trailed 6-4 going to the third. The Chargers (8-3) added three runs in the fourth to pull ahead.

The Blue Devils evened things at 7 with one run in the bottom of the sixth.

Emma Chopko hit a grand slam and drove in a game-high five runs for Mooresville (11-1).