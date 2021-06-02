ROUNDUP: Cougars take down Red Tornadoes

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 6, Hickory 4

TAYLROSVILLE—Alexander Central scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead 5-3 and held on to beat Hickory 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Williams and Blaine Hartness each doubled and drove in a run for the Cougars (3-8, 3-7).

Grove Lowrance went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Cole Chapman also drove in a run for Alexander Central.

Williams pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five.

Draughn 12, West Iredell 2

VALDESE—Draughn scored five runs in the second inning on its way to a 12-2 win Tuesday night over West Iredell.

The victory snapped a two-game win streak for the Warriors (2-9, 2-9), who swept two games from West Caldwell last week.

Jovany Mendez recorded two of West Iredell’s four hits against Draughn. He doubled and drove in one run.

Riely Melvin also drove in a run for the Warriors, who trimmed their deficit to 5-2 in the third inning.